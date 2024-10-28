Early Edge California Amplifies Solution to Major Shortage of Child Care

As California continues to face a child care crisis, Early Edge calls for increased investment in early care and education for children from birth to age 3.

If we fail to invest in the care and education of our youngest children, we jeopardize the well-being of families and our future, especially for communities of color.” — Patricia Lozano, Executive Director for Early Edge California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As California continues to face a child care crisis, Early Edge California calls for increased investment in early care and education for children from birth to age three. With more than 1.7 million children under the age of three in California, the state faces a significant shortage of affordable, high-quality child care, especially for children of color and low-income families.A 2021 count shows that there were 610,456 children under the age of 5 in Los Angeles County alone; however, licensed centers and family child care homes are only able to serve 13 percent of working parents with infants and toddlers.“Child care is a lifeline for working families, essential for both child development and economic stability,” said Patricia Lozano , Executive Director for Early Edge California. “If we fail to invest in the care and education of our youngest children, we jeopardize the well-being of families and our future, especially for communities of color.”Currently, there are spaces available to enroll only 14% of children eligible for subsidized care, with even lower enrollment rates among Black and Latino children. This gap forces families to choose between their careers and caregiving, while child care providers are left without the necessary resources.“We are developing a comprehensive strategy focused on increasing the capacity of the early care and education system to care for infants and toddlers, as well as strengthening the skills of the workforce providing infant and toddler care,” added Lozano.For more information on Early Edge California’s advocacy and recent initiatives to support early learning, visit https://earlyedgecalifornia.org/birth-to-three/ About Early Edge California: Founded in 2003, Early Edge California is a nonprofit organization working to advance policy changes and investments that will expand access to high-quality Early Learning and Care programs. Our work is guided by the vision that all children birth to age 8 should receive high-quality, racially, ethnically, linguistically, and culturally responsive early education, enter Kindergarten ready to learn, and thrive through 3rd grade and beyond.Early learning expert Patricia Lozano, Executive Director for Early Edge California, is available to talk about why it is essential to expand access and resources in early childhood development.To set up an interview with Patricia Lozano, please contact Joanna Cole: jcole@earlyedgecalifornia.org or 503-381-4246.

