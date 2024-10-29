LineZero Wins Zoom 2024 Americas Workplace Partner Award for Excellence with Workvivo Partnership

LineZero receiving the Zoom 2024 Americas Workplace Partner Award LineZero Corp.

LineZero wins Zoom’s 2024 Partner Award for impactful partnership with Workvivo by Zoom, enhancing employee engagement worldwide.

At LineZero, we’re proud to receive the Zoom 2024 Workplace Partner Award, recognizing our Workvivo partnership to foster connection and build empowered, engaged workplace cultures.” — Greg Sugar, President of LineZero

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LineZero is a recipient of the 2024 Americas Workplace Partner Award from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements and innovation. The award for Americas Workplace Partner was presented to LineZero at Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2024.Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2024, in San Jose, California, is Zoom’s partner-focused annual event in the Americas designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom’s vision and enable them to elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business strategies with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments. LineZero is honored to be this year's Zoom 2024 Americas Workplace Partner Award recipient.“The commitment and support of our partner ecosystem are crucial to Zoom’s success which is why it’s an honor to recognize LineZero – we couldn’t have done it without them,” said Mike Conlon, Head of Americas Channel at Zoom. “Partners are integral in delivering our AI-first solutions, including Zoom Workplace, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Workivo, and more to customers around the globe, helping them to reimagine teamwork, enable more connection, and boost productivity.”"We are honored to receive this award. Collaborating with the Workvivo team has been an incredible experience! We are so excited for the future and our ability, in partnership, to deliver impactful solutions that elevate the employee experience, as well as the internal communication of our customers. By fostering environments where connection and collaboration thrive, we help organizations build workplace cultures that empower employees and drive lasting engagement. We are proud to be recognized for this partnership,” said Greg Sugar, President of LineZero.LineZero’s MissionAs a leading employee experience consultancy and technology reseller globally, our team is focused on creating the best full customer journey for organizations trying to create better at-work experiences for their people. We believe that organizations perform better when their people are fully connected to their business! We build digital communities where culture is amplified, collaboration happens, and great moments are shared.Who is LineZero? LineZero is a team of employee experience and change management consultants . Our team brings years of experience and a deep understanding of internal communications, employee experience, and corporate culture. We are proud to work with many of the Fortune 500 and companies across every industry. We are B Corp certified, and live our values of People First, Be Like Gumby, and Do It Right.

Who We Are | LineZero Company Culture Video

