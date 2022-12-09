Empowering the Future of Work for Nonprofits at #Empower2023
ProServeIT Corporation launches its 4th annual virtual conference to help nonprofit organizations and charities prepare for the Future of Work.
We started the #Empower event in 2019 with the goal of helping nonprofits and charities by democratizing conferences, which can be rather costly, and knowledge.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProServeIT Corporation is excited to announce that it will be hosting its fourth annual #Empower2023 conference - a complimentary virtual event dedicated to providing vital knowledge and resources to help both nonprofit organizations and charities achieve their goals and objectives in the ever-changing landscape of work.
— Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing, ProServeIT Corporation
#Empower is ProServeIT’s biggest annual give-back initiative for nonprofits and charities. As a brief history of #Empower, the organization came up with this virtual event idea in 2019, with the aim of helping people working in the charity/nonprofit sector. ProServeIT co-hosted the three previous #Empower conferences with Microsoft’s Tech for Social Impact team.
ProServeIT has so far helped over 10,000 people in the nonprofit sector amplify their mission via its #Empower conferences. Its most recent #Empower2022 virtual conference was joined by over 10 sponsors who are committed to serving the nonprofit sector. The conference held 38+ sessions designed for 4 audiences: leadership, technology, fundraising, and marketing.
"Many communities across North America benefit from the positive impact of their local charities and nonprofit organizations," says Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing at ProServeIT Corporation. "We started the #Empower event in 2019 with the goal of helping nonprofits and charities by democratizing conferences, which can be rather costly, and knowledge. We want to do our part to help empower nonprofits and charities by sharing what we know and do best.”
ProServeIT’s 4th #Empower conference is taking place on January 25th, 2023 at 12PM EST and will also be co-hosted by Microsoft. The event’s theme is the Future of Work. Sessions will cover the Future of Work based on three distinct topics - Boundaryless, Experience-Rich, and Possibility - ensuring that attendees leave empowered to take their organizational missions to new heights.
With over two decades of experience in IT services for nonprofits, ProServeIT is committed to helping such organizations thrive and make an impact in their communities. Anyone working in the nonprofit and charitable sector is welcome to register for the complimentary event at www.proserveit.com/empower.
About ProServeIT Corporation
Established in 2002, ProServeIT Corporation was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. As a modern IT specialist and trusted technology advisor, ProServeIT continues to help organizations in various industries to unlock their digital future and turn technology into a true business enabler.
To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Prince Edward Island (Canada) Illinois (United States), New Mexico (United States), Paris (France) and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.
ProServeIT is a people-first organization and its employees aim to live out its three core values on a daily basis: People Matter. Be Like Gumby. Do It Right.
Your success matters to us. Partner with ProServeIT and unlock your organization’s digital future.
Mihae Ahn
ProServeIT Corporation
+1 647-497-5604
mahn@proserveit.com
