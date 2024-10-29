Pioneering Collective Launches Pioneering Leadership: A Leadership Accelerator for C-suite Healthcare Executives

Jeffrey B. Kindler and Roch Doliveux are Founding Partners of Pioneering Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY, October 29, 2024 - Pioneering Collective, a membership-based thought leadership accelerator, announces the launch of Pioneering Leadership, a leadership accelerator for C-suite healthcare executives aimed at transforming leadership potential into leadership impact. Jeffrey B. Kindler and Roch Doliveux are Founding Partners of Pioneering Leadership.The business landscape is going through an era of exponential change. C-suite leaders understand that they will be tested by decisions, management situations, and ever more challenging operating environments. Thriving in this environment requires intuition, consideration of different viewpoints, and effective decision-making under pressure. Pioneering Leadership pairs healthcare executive members with a dedicated Executive Partner – a former CEO or business executive – who is uniquely qualified to ask insightful questions that lead to strategic clarity for each C-suite member. Executive Partners bring their real-world experience alongside a mentoring approach to support members in navigating complexities, improve decision-making, and create lasting value for themselves, their companies, and society.“The most successful industry leaders are the ones who continue to actively learn and grow. We created Pioneering Leadership to provide highly accomplished leaders with a trusted thought partner and learning ecosystem to support their unique business situations,” said Tina Chang, Founder and CEO of Pioneering Collective. "We are excited to welcome Jeff and Roch as Founding Partners for Pioneering Leadership. We are looking forward to benefiting from their deep experience, wisdom, and networks to accelerate the potential and performance for our membership community.”"Navigating the future requires broad perspectives gained from experience, while constantly framing the right questions for what is next. What drives me today is the role I can play to ensure that the next generation of leaders can realize their full potential to perform at their best and achieve their most pressing goals to positively impact society," said Roch Doliveux, Founding Partner of Pioneering Leadership, Chair of Oxford Biomedica's Board and Pierre Fabre S.A.'s Board of Directors, and former CEO of UCB S.A.Jeff Kindler, Founding Partner of Pioneering Leadership, CEO of Centrexion Therapeutics, and former Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, added, "Standards for leadership performance have never been higher. And knowing how to lead in today’s high-pressure environment is no longer something leaders are expected to learn on their own. Our goal is to provide senior executives with personalized support from a partner with an operator’s lens, who can illuminate blind spots and equip them with the confidence to excel.”About Jeff KindlerJeff Kindler is the Chief Executive Officer of Centrexion Therapeutics, a company focused on developing safe and effective, non-addictive treatments for chronic pain. He serves as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms, and also serves on the board of several public and private health care companies. With a distinguished career spanning various leadership roles, including Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Jeff Kindler brings a wealth of experience and strategic insights to Pioneering Leadership.About Dr. Roch DoliveuxDr. Roch Doliveux is a seasoned leader in the biopharmaceutical industry and currently serves as Chair of Oxford Biomedica's Board and Pierre Fabre S.A.'s Board of Directors. He formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of UCB S.A. for ten years during which time he transformed the company from a diversified chemical group into a global biopharmaceutical leader. With previous global leadership positions, including Schering-Plough International (now Merck & Co, Inc.) and Ciba-Geigy AG (now Novartis), Dr. Doliveux offers invaluable expertise to Pioneering Leadership.About Pioneering CollectivePioneering Collective is a membership-based thought leadership accelerator, empowering leaders to elevate performance, optimize engagement, and amplify impact. Pioneering Collective helps industry leaders spread their stories, engage broadly beyond the status quo, and shape the future instead of merely reacting to it. The organization offers three membership tiers: The Collective, an executive peer-learning and peer-convening community; Pioneering Influence, a thought leadership accelerator for executives and business experts; and Pioneering Leadership, a leadership accelerator for healthcare executives. For more information, please visit www.pioneeringcollective.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.