Statewide trout stocking highlights for November 2024

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 648 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 648 rainbow trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country! Check out this video to learn more about how Fish and Game works to manage and improve trout populations on this section of river.

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Located in a park-like setting, this pond offers lots of bank fishing and provides young anglers easy access to fish for rainbows, bluegills, and bass. A dock is available so visitors of every mobility level can enjoy the fishing.

Dick Knox Pond – 480 rainbow trout

This is a great place to take the kids fishing. It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.

Eagle Island Park Pond – 270 rainbow trout

Located within Eagle Island State Park, this pond is easily accessible. The park offers many recreation options. State park rules and fees apply.

Esther Simplot Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground, and a beach.

Kleiner Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Payette Greenway Pond – 270 rainbow trout

This easily accessible pond along the Payette River offers partially paved access and a variety of fishing options. Near the confluence of the Payette and Snake, this gives anglers the choice of fishing either the pond or the river.

Riverside Pond – 790 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sawyers Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This pond complex offers lots of fishing options. Anglers can launch small boats to access a series of ponds of varying sizes. Numerous docks and shoreline access provide great fishing opportunities.

Sego Prairie Pond (Nicholson Pond) – 285 rainbow trout

This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing for trout and panfish within Nicholson Park next to Indian Creek in Kuna.

Weiser Community Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Williams Pond – 270 rainbow trout

Located within the City of Boise's Marianne Williams Park, this pond has a large fishing platform, paved paths, and plenty of shoreline access.

Wilson Creek – 300 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs North Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 480 rainbow trout

This waterbody complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.