Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut Wins 15th Straight Talk Award for Patient Satisfaction

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has just been honored with its 15th consecutive Talk Award for outstanding patient satisfaction.What began as a small neighborhood dental practice has expanded once again to serve patients’ needs. Now with three locations to serve the New Haven area, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut offers comprehensive dental care for the whole family. Offices are located in Hamden, East Haven and Branford.Founded by Dr. Aaron M. Gross, DMD in 2001, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has opened two additional offices to expand services and reach more patients while continuing the tradition of high-quality dental care. Joining Dr. Gross are Dr. Nicole B. Becker, Dr. Dominic Gambino, Dr. Hillary Mendillo and Dr. Courtney Regan.“Our goal is to provide comprehensive dental care for you and your family in a comfortable, relaxed and state-of-the-art environment,” says Dr. Gross. “Our patients come from far and wide to experience the exceptional care we offer.”According to recent patient testimonials, Dr. Gross and his team have delivered on their goal.“I moved 35 minutes away and still make a point to return to this practice,” says Megan M. “They are the best — so thorough, kind, and welcoming!”Rose M. agrees. “My experience going to Dr. Gross’s office is always a 10+. I’ve been going there for many years and everybody is very kind and professional and when you need something or have to move an appointment they will do their very best to do it for you and it always seems to work out. I cannot see myself going anywhere else. They are excellent and most of all no pain.”Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut brings together all the best under one roof: an approachable and caring team, individual attention for each patient, and state-of-the-art dental care.The most cutting-edge dental practice in the area, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut provides patients with the most advanced materials, techniques and equipment available. Whether it’s new techniques for teeth whitening or immediate implants, Dr. Gross is known for finding and implementing the most technologically advanced services for his patients.“Our passion for dental technology is rooted in our passion for our patients,” says Dr. Gross. “Our mission is to give you a smile that’s both healthy and beautiful. We achieve this by using technology that results in earlier and more accurate diagnoses, more precise treatments, and better patient outcomes.”However, Dr. Gross and his team are not only concerned with providing the most technologically advanced care. Providing patient-focused care is at the heart of everything they do. “What sets our practice apart is our willingness to go the extra mile for patients,” adds Dr. Gross.Patient Dawn G. can attest to this fact. “Every experience that I have had with this office has been phenomenal!!! Every staff member there is fantastic!!”With high praise from clients like this, it’s no wonder the practice has a reputation for excellence and a host of patient satisfaction awards.Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has offices at 1240 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, 16 Main Street in East Haven and 62 Kirkham Street in Branford. For more information, call 203-601-7715 or go online to www.cosmeticandimplantdentistryofct.com . Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/cosmetic-and-implant-dentistry-of-ct About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

