Pioneers Medical Center Recognized as Top 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEEKER, CO – October 28, 2024—Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) has been named to the 2025 Healthgrades list of Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement. This list recognizes the top 100 hospitals in the country. Healthgrades is a consumer-focused platform that identifies the top medical professionals and facilities in the nation for a variety of specializations and is the most widely used site by Americans looking to find a doctor or hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful for the honor of our hospital being recognized as one of America’s 100 Best for Joint Replacements by Healthgrades,” remarked Liz Sellers, CEO of PMC. “Our purpose at Pioneers Medical Center is to deliver high-quality, tailored healthcare. A fundamental aspect of this care is providing an exceptional patient experience throughout every stage of treatment. Our dedicated staff goes the extra mile to ensure that each patient receives the best possible experience. It is incredibly gratifying to witness the acknowledgment of these efforts.”

In the summer of 2020, PMC opened a specialty orthopedics clinic, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine (CAO). Since opening, CAO has developed a reputation as one of the premier orthopedic clinics in Colorado. Their staff includes board-certified, Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons with various specializations, including several doctors with extensive training in joint replacement surgery.

In recent years, Healthgrades has recognized PMC several times for its exceptional patient outcomes in joint replacement surgery. The hospital received the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award, bestowed upon the country's top 10% of joint replacement facilities. In addition, PMC received a five-star rating for Total Hip Replacement (2023-2025) and Total Knee Replacement (2024-2025).

You can learn more about how Healthgrades evaluates hospitals for their Top 100 lists here.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

