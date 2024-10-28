Enhanced partnership in trade and the digital and green transition were discussed during Nigerian Vice President’s visit to Sweden

SWEDEN, October 28 - “Nigeria is undertaking an extensive green and digital transition and there are great opportunities for Swedish companies to contribute. Nigeria is a major regional and global power with a rapidly growing population. It was very valuable to have the chance to discuss enhanced cooperation in trade with Vice President Shettima, who also demonstrated impressive knowledge of Swedish history,” said Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Nigeria is an important trade partner to Sweden in sub-Saharan Africa and is expected to be the world’s third most populous country by 2050. Sectors such as energy, information and communication technologies, environmental technology, urban planning and infrastructure hold special interest – areas in which Sweden has much to offer. At present, around 40 Swedish companies operate in Nigeria and provide solutions ranging from 5G-technology and sustainable transport to renewable energy. This cooperation is paving the way for further Swedish investments and partnerships in the country.

“As a forerunner in an IT-driven economy in various sectors, Nigeria is well-positioned to become West Africa’s technological hub. There are numerous newly started businesses and technological development and innovation centres that showcase a rapidly growing industry. This is an opportunity that Swedish companies cannot afford to miss,” said Minister for International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dousa.

Mr Shettima and his delegation met with several Swedish companies and other key actors during their visit to Sweden. The delegation included Executive Governor of Plateau State Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani.

Mr Shettima was also received by the Crown Princess and met with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, where issues regarding enhanced exchange and common global challenges were discussed. He also met with Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch to discuss trade issues. Trade and investment, regional security and global issues were discussed during a lunch with Ms Maria Malmer Stenergard. Mr Dousa had a separate meeting with Mr Tijani.