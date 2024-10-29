EGR USA Happy Hour Event Returns to SEMA Show 2024 - Enjoy Free Refreshments and Networking

About

About EGR Group Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

