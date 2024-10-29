EGR USA Happy Hour Event Returns to SEMA Show 2024 - Enjoy Free Refreshments and Networking
SEMA Show 2024 is set to thrill attendees with the return of EGR USA's fan-favorite Happy Hour event!ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEMA Show 2024 is set to thrill attendees with the return of EGR USA's fan-favorite Happy Hour event! This year, EGR is pulling out all the stops, promising an afternoon packed with networking, refreshments—all while offering an exclusive look at EGR's latest innovations.
Adding to the excitement, this year’s SEMA Show marks the North American debut of EGR’s accessories for the revolutionary Ineos Quartermaster. Known for its uncompromising 4x4 performance, the Quartermaster combines best-in-class engine power, a rugged ladder-frame chassis, permanent four-wheel drive, triple locking differentials, and solid beam axles. With EGR’s premium accessories, the Grenadier is further equipped to tackle the toughest terrains, blending durability, capability, and reliability for modern off-road adventures.
Don’t miss this exclusive showcase at the EGR Booth at SEMA, where we celebrate cutting-edge automotive engineering and timeless innovation. Join us to experience the future of automotive design and walk away with some fantastic giveaways!
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 4-6 pm
Location: EGR USA Booth #58093, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center
This exclusive Happy Hour event offers SEMA attendees a chance to unwind after a day of exploring expansive exhibits and engaging seminars. Come for the refreshments, stay for the networking, and discover the latest in EGR’s product lineup.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
