Thomasville Bedding Company Celebrates Retirement Sale After 55 Years

Owners Jeffrey and Cindy Hurst of Thomasville Bedding Company

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomasville GA, October 28, 2024 - Thomasville Bedding Company announced a historic retirement sale. “This sale celebrates over 55 years in business as we look toward retirement at the end of this year,” said owner and founder Jeffrey Hurst. “My wife Cindy and I are so grateful to have started our business right here in Thomasville and we want our customers to benefit from our retirement. We both grew up here—we actually met at school here—and we’ve raised our children in this town that’s so special to us. Some of our employees have been with us for decades. While we sell mattresses all over the U.S., most of our customers are our friends and neighbors. We’re really proud to have served them with high-quality, locally-made mattresses.”Thomasville Bedding Company is the last remaining family-owned mattress company in the state of Georgia. “Before Covid-19,” shared Hurst, “there were still about seven family-owned mattress companies in Georgia. Now, there’s just us. The industry changed a lot and you have to be flexible. We have always adapted and we’re blessed with a lot of loyal customers who are looking for the sets that we make—whether it’s our latex mattress set or our ‘Bed of Roses,’ which we named after the ‘City of Roses.’ We also serve large orders for hotels or FEMA disaster response projects.”Hurst shared what sets Thomasville Bedding Company apart— “Most mattresses these days are single-sided. You can’t flip them. Ours are still double-sided, which is a higher-quality design that extends the life and comfort of the mattress. That’s just one of the reasons our mattresses are in-demand. They’re also made with high-quality materials, from real cotton grown in Mississippi to cool, breathable latex and real-wood frames.”Located on US-19, the local showroom and factory are situated on prime real estate. “We’ve had a lot of interest in both the property and the business. We’re willing to sell them separately. The property is a prime piece of real estate in Thomasville, easily accessible to major highways, with a great, visible location and over 30,000 square feet of warehouse space. The business itself could be run out of anywhere and it would be great to see the right family run it. Our children have all pursued successful careers elsewhere, and we’re so proud of them—so we’re looking to either pass this business on to the right, motivated family who sees the value in quality products or to close it. It’s been a special business for us, and we know God has a plan,” said Hurst.Thomasville Bedding Company will run its Retirement Sale until the end of 2024, when it will share future plans. Customers and the community are welcome to visit its showroom at 14606 U.S. Hwy 19 S, Thomasville, GA 31757, from 8:30am - 5:30pm Monday through Friday, or 9am to 3pm on Saturdays. Buyers interested in the property may contact TLG Real Estate partner Trey DeSantis at (850) 766-6868. Buyers interested in the business may contact Jeffrey Hurst at (229) 226-1792.

