Secretary of State Wes Allen Encourages Alabama Voters to Utilize AlabamaVotes.gov to Prepare for the General Election

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is encouraging Alabama voters to visit Alabama’s trusted source for election information, AlabamaVotes.gov, before heading to the polls on November 5.

“AlabamaVotes.gov makes several important tools available to Alabama’s voters. Before heading to the polls on November 5, I would encourage all Alabama voters to visit our website and verify their voter registration status and polling location.” Allen said. “Our website also provides those who voted absentee the ability to track their absentee ballot. You can also view the sample ballot for your county and read up on Alabama’s photo ID requirements for voting on our website.”

On election day, polls will be open 7 am to 7 pm. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot. Cumulative election results will be posted on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website at www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

AlabamaVotes.gov is the trusted, secure source for Alabama election information.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s headshot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inlineimages/AllenBioHighRes.jpg