15 Participants Graduate from Douglas County Adult Drug Court

The Douglas County Adult Drug Court celebrated its 126th graduation on September 25, 2024, at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center in Omaha. This milestone marks a significant achievement since the program's implementation in 1997. Judge Timothy Burns presided over the ceremony, where participants were recognized for successfully meeting the program’s rigorous requirements. These included sustained abstinence from controlled substances and alcohol, active participation in substance-abuse treatment programs, the completion of educational and employment objectives, and frequent reviews by the court's judges.

This graduation brings the total number of individuals who have completed the program to 2,180. The Douglas County Adult Drug Court, established in April 1997, aims to divert non-violent, substance-abusing felony offenders into a structured program of judicially supervised substance-abuse treatment, case management, and monitoring. The program includes urinalysis, referrals, and follow-ups on employment, education, and self-improvement goals. Participants who successfully complete the program have their charges dropped.

Currently, there are 180 active participants in the program, and since its inception, at least 152 drug-free babies have been born to mothers who participated. Adult Drug Courts have proven to be an innovative, cost-effective method of helping individuals with substance use disorders turn their lives around, benefiting themselves, their families, and the community. Graduates expressed pride in their sobriety, full-time employment, and optimism about their future aspirations.

See more at: https://www.wowt.com/2024/09/30/douglas-county-adult-court-graduates-14-more-people-after-intensive-program/

Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug offenders by utilizing a specialized, team-based approach within the court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use by employing validated assessments, individualized treatment, frequent drug testing, and the use of incentives and sanctions. The ultimate goal is to promote public safety and increase the likelihood of participants achieving successful rehabilitation.

