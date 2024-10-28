MPD Investigating Alabama Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 3:37 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Joevontae Ramsey, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24166523

###