MPD Investigating Alabama Avenue Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.
On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 3:37 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Joevontae Ramsey, of Southeast, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24166523
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.