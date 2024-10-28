Global Location Strategies Leads U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance, Featured in Bloomberg Exclusive

As President and CEO of Global Location Strategies, Didi sets the strategic direction of the firm. Her focus is ensuring GLS lives up to its mission to match companies and communities for mutual, sustainable prosperity. Under her leadership, GLS has becom Didi has dedicated more than two decades to guiding companies on their location strategy, with an expertise in large manufacturing and heavy industrial projects. While working as an intern for Fluor Daniel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she had a chance enco

In this in-depth profile, Bloomberg highlights how Caldwell’s innovative site selection and strategic insights are steering the nation’s manufacturing revival.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As U.S. manufacturing reshoring accelerates, Global Location Strategies (GLS) and CEO Didi Caldwell stand at the forefront of this transformative moment, highlighted in a new Bloomberg profile, How America’s Factory Whisperer Chooses the Perfect Location.Caldwell, a proud member and the first female chairperson of the Site Selectors Guild has expertise in industrial site selection that is reshaping the landscape of American manufacturing. Leveraging over 850 data points, GLS has guided $44 billion in client investments across sectors, including automotive, semiconductor, and clean energy projects, bringing 15,000 jobs to communities worldwide.In an era marked by complex economic and political dynamics, Caldwell’s approach goes beyond analytics, incorporating market trends and global events. “Strategic site selection goes beyond data,” Caldwell explains.“It’s about building sustainable communities and a manufacturing base prepared for decades of innovation.” Among GLS’s most recent projects are a $1.3 billion lithium processing facility in South Carolina and a $4.1 billion aluminum recycling and rolling plant in Alabama, both tapping into rising demand for domestic production.Reflecting on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Caldwell notes the stakes are especially high for foreign direct investment (FDI) and economic policy. As the Democratic ticket shifts to Kamala Harris, businesses are scrutinizing trade and tariff policies that could significantly impact site selection. “We’re witnessing an era where trade policy is as critical as operational costs,” she shares. As candidates debate tariffs, with proposals ranging from aggressive increases to continued moderation, firms are increasingly attracted to North America for proximity to key markets. GLS helps clients weigh these shifts, positioning them advantageously amid evolving political landscapes.Furthermore, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has catalyzed significant industrial investment, particularly in clean energy. Caldwell sees a lasting impact if the IRA remains intact. “Manufacturing in the U.S. has only just begun its resurgence,” she says, emphasizing that states historically less industrialized are attracting capital-intensive, advanced manufacturing projects. With industrial construction hitting record highs, GLS faces the challenge of securing suitable sites and energy resources to sustain growth.As manufacturers adapt to a global economy with shorter supply chains, GLS’s role as a trusted advisor to industry leaders has become indispensable. The Bloomberg profile confirms Caldwell and her team’s industry leadership in guiding clients to expand into new markets, boost capacity, or relocate facilities.Founded in 2008, GLS is a leading site selection and incentive negotiation firm specializing in industrial projects. Combining data-driven insights with comprehensive on-the-ground assessments, GLS supports clients in high-growth sectors to make informed decisions that drive sustainable economic development and long-term success.For press inquiries, please contact:Michelle Taylor864-483-2352mtaylor@taylorbrandconsulting.com

