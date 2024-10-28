SalesHood Launches Interactive Mutual Action Plans in Digital Sales Rooms to Scale Repeatable B2B Sales Execution

San Francisco, California, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a leading revenue enablement platform provider, is excited to announce the launch of Mutual Action Plans (MAPs) in its Digital Sales Rooms. This new offering fosters stronger collaboration between sales teams and their buyers, driving more predictable and successful sales outcomes. Based on Q3 2024 customer feedback, SalesHood’s Digital Sales Rooms have driven win rate increases ranging from 57% to as much as 200%.

The newly released interactive sales tool empowers sales and customer success teams to co-create Mutual Action Plans with their buyers, outlining the key milestones, responsibilities, and timelines required to deliver value to a customer and close a deal.

As per the 2024 Gartner® ’s Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms, one of the key findings includes: “Improved buyer-seller engagement leads to higher-quality deals, which is what chief sales officers (CSOs) are searching for to drive high-quality purchases that lead to improved long-term revenue results.”

SalesHood’s MAPs are a collaborative resource ensuring that buyers and sellers are aligned, reducing friction and accelerating the sales process. SalesHood's MAPs feature is seamlessly integrated into its existing platform, making it easy for sales teams to adopt and use.

Elay Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of SalesHood, stated, "We're thrilled to bring Mutual Action Plans to our customers. This new feature underscores our commitment to empowering sales teams with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market. By enabling stronger collaboration between sales teams and their buyers, we believe that MAPs will be a game-changer for our customers."

With the introduction of MAPs, SalesHood continues to set the standard for sales enablement and revenue acceleration. This new feature aligns with the company’s mission to help sales organizations close more deals faster and with greater predictability.

New Mutual Action Plans capabilities:

Milestone Tracking: Empower buyers and sellers to co-create, align and track shared timelines, decision-making milestones and compelling events, driving joint accountability throughout the buyer’s journey.

Tasks and Notifications: Assign milestones to decision team members, complete with due dates and ownership. Automatic notifications for overdue tasks create urgency and ensure progress.

AI-Powered Recap Summaries: Leverage generative GenAI to summarize key call points and generate actionable next steps, ensuring clarity and efficient follow-up.

Salesforce Integration: Seamlessly sync buyer engagement data and sales activities with Salesforce for enhanced pipeline management and streamlined CRM updates.

Embedded Collaboration in Digital Sales Rooms: Mutual Action Plans are seamlessly embedded into Digital Sales Rooms, enabling real-time collaboration on timelines, tasks, next steps, and shared resources in a unified digital workspace.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms, Melissa Hilbert , Varun Agarwal , et al., 26 February 2024

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is a global leader in revenue enablement on a mission to empower salespeople to sell better. SalesHood's comprehensive and award winning Revenue Enablement Platform powers repeatable sales execution, guiding sellers on what to do and what to share. SalesHood AI delivers highly personalized training, coaching and selling experiences across the customer journey. Trusted by high-growth, high-performing companies, SalesHood is purpose-built to deliver fast revenue results. Companies like Copado, Ewing-Foley, Frontline Education, Olo, Sage, SmartRecruiters, and Planview use SalesHood to realize increase sales productivity and win-rates. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/

