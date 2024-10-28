Family Files Lawsuit After Assisted Living Resident Freezes to Death

Michael Hill Trial Law

A Columbus family is suing Cherry Blossom Senior Living after their loved one was found frozen to death, alleging wrongful death at the facility.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Columbus, Ohio family has sued Cherry Blossom Senior Living—an assisted living facility in Columbus, Ohio—for wrongful death after their family member was discovered frozen to death. Robert Weaver, 74 years old, was admitted to Cherry Blossom on November 20, 2023, because he was at risk of wandering due to his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia. His family and doctors determined that he required 24/7 supervision and locked exterior doors to prevent him from wandering and potentially freezing over the coming winter months.

Despite knowing that he was at risk for wandering, at a little after 1 a.m, on January 20, 2024, Robert Weaver casually opened an exterior door and exited Cherry Blossom. The next time Robert Weaver was seen, he was dead—having frozen to death after struggling overnight through 7-degree temperatures.

For more than an hour before exiting the building, Cherry Blossom’s surveillance video footage captured Weaver wandering alone in the common areas of the facility, while appearing confused and anxious. Staff members do not appear in the video and were seemingly oblivious that an at-risk resident was about to exit the building.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and confirmed that Robert died from exposure to frigid temperatures. He also suffered multiple hematomas and hemorrhages to his trunk and inside his skull, presumably from falling as he struggled to survive the sub-zero winter night.

The case has been filed in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court and is case number 24 CV 00786. More detailed information concerning the lawsuit, including the Complaint and screenshots of the surveillance video, can be found in this article.

Robert Weaver’s family can be reached through their attorney Michael Hill of Michael Hill Trial Law, a nationally prominent law firm specializing in elder abuse law.



