Cleveland Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer Matthew Mooney recognized as Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland, Ohio nursing home abuse lawyer Matthew Mooney has been named by the National Trial Lawyers as a Top 40 Under 40 lawyer. This is an invitation only award extended to the top trial lawyers in each state. The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation only organization composed of premier trial lawyers from across the country who exemplify superior qualifications.

In addition to being named as a Top 40 Under 40 Lawyer, Matt has been named as an Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2021, 2023, and 2024. This is an honor given to only the top 2.5% of attorneys in the state of Ohio who are under 40 years of age.

Matt Mooney is a trial attorney at Michael Hill Trial Law, Ohio’s premier law firm dedicated to nursing home abuse and neglect law. Michael Hill Trial Law has set record verdicts and settlements throughout the state of Ohio, including receiving the largest jury verdict against a nursing home in Ohio history.

In addition to Matt Mooney, Michael Hill, the firm’s founder and lead trial attorney, has been named as a Top 40 Under 40 lawyer from 2017-2022 and a Top 100 Lawyer in 2023 and 2024.