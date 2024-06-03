Cincinnati, Ohio Family Sues Nursing Home After Elderly Woman Dies Following A Physical Attack Caught on Video

Michael Hill Trial Law

A family sued Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Cincinnati after their elderly mother was attacked by another resident. The attack led to her death days later.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Cincinnati, Ohio family has sued Three Rivers Healthcare Center after their elderly mother was physically attacked by another resident. The attack was caught on a surveillance video in the victim’s room.

According to the lawsuit, Dolores Niederhelman was a resident in the memory care portion of Three Rivers Healthcare Center that also housed patients with behavioral problems. Like all residents with memory and judgment disorders, Dolores was particularly vulnerable to being attacked by other residents. As a nursing home that solicits patients with memory and judgment disorders and accepts those patients for money, Three Rivers had an obligation to provide supervision and protect those residents, according to the lawsuit.

Three Rivers failed to supervise its residents and allowed another resident to enter Dolores’ room and physically attack her while she slept. Both of Dolores’ shoulders were broken when she was assaulted, ripped from her bed, and dragged across the floor. According to the lawsuit, nurses waited several minutes to stop the assault, failed to properly examine Dolores, and did not call 911 or send Dolores for any medical care.

Over the following days, Dolores declined until she became unresponsive. Only then did Three Rivers send Dolores to the hospital. She died 3 days later.

Three Rivers is part of the Communicare Family of Companies. Communicare Health is a chain of nursing homes with more than 60 nursing homes in 7 states. The wrongful death case is pending in Hamilton County, Ohio and is Case No. A2400404. More detailed information concerning the lawsuit can be found in the publicly available complaint and in this article.

Dolores Niederhelman’s family can be reached through their attorney Michael Hill of Michael Hill Trial Law.