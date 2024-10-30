Clutch Coffee Opens Second Hotly Anticipated Drive-Thru Destination in Winston-Salem

Clutch Coffee Opens in Columbia, SC

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved drive-thru coffee chain, Clutch Coffee Bar , is excited to announce the opening of its fourth Triad location this month. Sitting at 289 S. Stratford Rd. Winston-Salem, the drive-thru will officially open with a $1 Medium drink launch party on November 2. Favorited by locals, the coffee chain has made a name for itself with delicious beverages, elite customer service, and an unparalleled record of giving back to the local community.The new store will be dropping off complimentary coffee to teachers, first responders, and those who could really use it leading up to November 2. A Grand Opening party is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 where the team will serve $1 medium drinks of any variety from butter pecan mochas, to matcha and iced coffee all day to anyone who visits the store! If that’s not exciting enough, one lucky visitor will win free coffee for an entire month simply by downloading the Clutch Rewards App prior to the Grand Opening, and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening Day!Serving caffeine enthusiasts from 5a - 9p daily, Clutch launched this hotly requested location following the success of their other locales across town on University Parkway in Winston-Salem, as well as in Greensboro and Clemmons. The company, founded in 2018, has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the Carolinas, winning over fans across the East Coast with its delicious fair-trade espresso, custom-flavored energy drinks, 100% juice smoothies, signature teas, snacks, and more.Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar’s mission, with the team donating over $110,000 toward worthy causes. From raising funds for a beloved customer's heart surgery to donating to both local and national organizations like North Carolinas Rescue Ranch and supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Clutch is on a mission to uplift the communities they serve.Co-founder and CEO Darren Spicer explains “Our expansion in Winston-Salem reflects our commitment to serving the Triad community. We're not just about great coffee – we're about creating meaningful relationships and giving back. This new location allows us to further our mission of delivering exceptional drinks with unparalleled speed while making a positive impact in the lives of our customers and community.” For more information on Clutch Cares or to find a location near you visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com Clutch Coffee Winston-Salem:: 289 S. Stratford Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27103#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program that gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com Media Contact: nic@theseidelagency.com

