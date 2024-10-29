Spark TS Launches Rail Tasker 2.0: Modernizing Railroad Safety and Compliance

Spark TS launches next-generation platform to simplify compliance, improve safety & streamline program administration in the railroad & transportation industry

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark TS , a leading provider of transportation SaaS safety, compliance and drug & alcohol testing, announced the launch of Rail Tasker 2.0, a comprehensive SaaS product designed to modernize drug and alcohol testing management for the railroad and transportation industries. This new version builds upon the success of the original Rail Tasker, offering enhanced features and modules to streamline compliance, improve safety, and increase efficiency.Rail Tasker 2.0 offers a suite of new features and enhancements, including:*Onboarding Dashboard: Centralize and simplify employee lifecycle management, tracking all DOT and company requirements for new hires, transfers, and returning employees in one location.*Enhanced DAT-e Module: Streamlines the management of non-negative testing events, referrals, and DUI convictions, ensuring seamless tracking and follow-up for employers.*Paperless Efficiency: Easily automate and track drug and alcohol (DAT) test results, forms, and records for a complete audit trail.*Enhanced Compliance Tools: Automated alerts for critical compliance deadlines and tasks, ensuring timely adherence to safety regulations.*Streamlined Audit Preparation: Comprehensive reports and dashboards for easy access to all testing and compliance-related documentation.*User Permissions: Role-based access for various stakeholders, including supervisors, Designated Employer Representatives (DERs), and compliance officers."We are excited to introduce Rail Tasker 2.0, a game-changer for railroad safety and compliance," said Holly Rainwater, VP of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs at Spark TS. "This innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution enables railroad professionals to streamline operations, enhance workforce safety, and ensure regulatory compliance with ease."Rail Tasker 2.0 was built specifically for the railroad and transportation industries, ensuring organizations can maintain high safety standards while reducing the administrative burden on their teams. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features, Rail Tasker 2.0 is the ideal solution for railroad and transportation companies of all sizes.For more information on Rail Tasker 2.0 and to schedule a demo, visit SparkTS.net.About Spark TS™Spark TS, a third-party administrator, is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for FRA and DOT compliance with Rail Tasker™, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.

