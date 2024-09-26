Spark TS CEO Katie Inouye to Speak at ASLRRA Eastern & Southern Region Meeting

Spark TS CEO and ASLRRA VP to share expertise on FRA training requirements for Roadway Worker Protection

I am honored to participate at ASLRRA’s region meeting, showcasing our Roadway Worker Protection training solution, developed in collaboration with FRA and ASLRRA.” — Katie Inouye, CEO and founder, Spark TS

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark TS , a leading provider of transportation SaaS safety, compliance and drug & alcohol testing, announces its participation in the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) Eastern & Southern Region Meeting. The event will take place from September 30 to October 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.Katie Inouye, founder and CEO of Spark TS, will be a speaker at the conference. She will join JR Gelnar, VP of Safety and Compliance at ASLRRA, to present on "Part 243 - Railroad/Contractor Training Requirements" focusing on the Roadway Worker Protection rule.“We understand the challenges railroads and contractors face in maintaining FRA compliance while running their operations," said Katie Inouye, CEO and founder of Spark TS. "Our Rail Tasker platform is designed to seamlessly integrate safety and compliance into daily workflows, eliminating the stress and complexity associated with both existing and new regulatory requirements. By automating and streamlining these processes, we help organizations to focus on what they do best – running safe and efficient railroad operations.”In addition to speaking, Spark TS will serve as a bronze sponsor for the event. Attendees are encouraged to connect with the Spark TS team to learn more about their comprehensive safety compliance platform, Rail Tasker, which includes Roadway Worker Protection training materials available in both English and Spanish.The ASLRRA Eastern & Southern Region Meeting brings together the industry to discuss crucial topics in railroad safety, compliance, and operations. Spark TS's participation highlights its commitment to supporting and advancing safety initiatives within the railroad and transportation industries.For more information about Spark TS and its participation in the ASLRRA Eastern & Southern Region Meeting, please visit www.sparkts.net About Spark TS™Spark TS, a third-party administrator, is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation with Rail Tasker™, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.For more information about Spark TS, visit SparkTS.net.

