Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,913 in the last 365 days.

Spark TS Hosts Short Line Joint Committee Meeting in St. Paul, MN

Spark TS logo

Certified Women's Business Enterprise Logo

Spark TS Hosts for ASLRRA Committee Members for Discussions Focusing on Safety, Operations, and Technology Innovation in Short Line and Regional Railroads

The Joint Committee Meeting provides a pivotal forum for advancing safety, operations, and innovation for short line railroads. We appreciate Spark TS's engagement, making this event possible.”
— Jo Strang, SVP – Safety, Regulatory, and Environmental Policy, ASLRRA
ST. PAUL, MN, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark TS, a transportation SaaS safety, compliance and drug & alcohol testing company, announces its exclusive sponsorship of the upcoming Joint Committee Meeting, taking place August 13-14 in St. Paul, MN. This meeting is for ASLRRA members who serve on its constituent committees, to gather and discuss issues impacting the short line and regional railroad industry across a number of key topics.

"We are honored to host the Joint Committee Meeting and welcome attendees to our hometown, St. Paul, MN," said Katie Inouye, CEO and founder, Spark TS. "We look forward to fostering meaningful discussions with short line and regional railroad leaders this week."

One of the event’s highlights will be a welcome reception and tour of the historic James J. Hill House, an iconic landmark of American railroading. James J. Hill is best known as the “Empire Builder” who oversaw the Great Northern Railroad.

“The Joint Committee Meeting provides a pivotal forum for advancing the safety, operational and technology needs of short line and regional railroads,” said Jo Strang, Senior Vice President – Safety, Regulatory, and Environmental Policy, ASLRRA. “We appreciate Spark TS's significant role in making this meeting possible.”

This important event is for ASLRRA Committee members, providing an opportunity for collaborative discussions on safety standards, regulatory compliance, and innovative technologies, and other issues facing the short line industry.

For more information about ASLRRA, visit https://www.aslrra.org/.

About Spark TS™
Spark TS, a third-party administrator, is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation with Rail Tasker™, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.

For more information about Spark TS, visit SparkTS.net.

Jessica Kelley
Spark TS
jessica@sparkts.net

You just read:

Spark TS Hosts Short Line Joint Committee Meeting in St. Paul, MN

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more