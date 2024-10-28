Appeals court to hold docket at Parkway North High School





23 October 2024





ST. LOUIS – Students and faculty are expected to attend the court session of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it convenes to hear oral arguments for a special docket at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at Parkway North High School, 12860 Fee Fee Road in St. Louis. The court session will be held in the theatre and is open to the public. The court regularly conducts oral arguments at various locations, including high schools, throughout the Eastern District.





“The Eastern District appeals court is very pleased to conduct a case docket at Parkway North High School, extending the court’s accessibility to the citizens and hopefully expanding the understanding of the court system, the appellate process and the rule of law,” Judge Thomas C. Clark II said.





Three judges from the Court of Appeals are expected to participate in the docket: Judge James M. Dowd, Judge Angela T. Quigless, and Judge Cristian M. Stevens. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments in one appeal from the Cape Girardeau County circuit court. After the court session, judges will participate in a question-and-answer session with audience members and students regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.





Dowd was appointed to the court of appeals in 2015 after practicing law in St. Louis at The James M. Dowd Law Firm, Dowd & Dowd, and Watson & Dameron. Stevens was appointed to the court of appeals in 2021. He previously served as first assistant attorney general and deputy attorney general for the criminal division and as an assistant United States attorney for the United States attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Missouri. Quigless was appointed to the court of appeals in 2012. She previously served the city of St. Louis as a circuit judge, an associate circuit judge, an assistant city counselor and an assistant circuit attorney.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District, which includes 25 counties and the city of St. Louis.





Contact: Morgan A. Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



