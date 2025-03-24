Appeals court to hold formal swearing-in ceremony for Judge Virginia W. Lay

24 March 2025





ST. LOUIS – The Honorable Virginia W. Lay is scheduled to be formally sworn as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 3 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis.





Lay received her bachelor of arts degree in American Studies and English, with honors, from Columbia University and her law degree from the Washington University School of Law. Prior to her appointment to the court of appeals, she served two years as associate circuit judge in and three years as circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County). Prior to taking the bench, Lay worked as an assistant circuit attorney in the city of St. Louis, an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County, and an assistant attorney general. She previously served as special prosecutor for the Missouri Division of Employment Security and engaged in the private practice of employment and municipal law. She also taught civil pretrial through settlement as an adjunct professor at the Washington University School of Law.





Over the years, she has been active in various bar organizations. Lay is a member of The Missouri Bar, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, and the St. Louis County Bar Association. She serves on the executive board for St. Martha’s, a nonprofit organization providing resources for victims of domestic violence.





Melissa Price Smith, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, will serve as master of ceremonies. The chief judge of the Eastern District court of appeals, the Honorable Thomas C. Clark II, will preside. The Honorable Thomas Frawley, the Honorable Heather Cunningham, and Lay’s husband Andy Lay will give remarks. Reverend Laurie Anzilotti will deliver the invocation. Missouri Chief Justice Mary R. Russell will administer the oath of office.





Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



