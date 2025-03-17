Appellate Court to Honor Judges Kelly C. Broniec and Kurt S. Odenwald





17 March 2025





ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, plans to convene a special session of the court en banc at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to unveil portraits of Judges Kelly C. Broniec and Kurt S. Odenwald at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. Broniec, a former Eastern District appellate judge, was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri in September 2023. Odenwald retired from the Eastern District effective November 15, 2024.





Broniec received her bachelor of arts degree in business administration, summa cum laude, from William Woods College and is a graduate of University of Missouri School of Law. Prior to her appointment to the court of appeals in 2020, Broniec served as associate circuit judge in Montgomery County (in the 12th Judicial Circuit) for 14 years. Prior to taking the bench, she was in the private practice of law and served an assistant prosecuting attorney from 1996 to 1998. She then served as the prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County from 1999-2006. Broniec had been serving as the Eastern District’s chief judge from July 2023 to her elevation to the Supreme Court in September 2023. She is a member of The Missouri Bar, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, and the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association. In 2018, she was honored as the recipient of the Women’s Justice Award for Public Service.





Odenwald earned his bachelor of science degree in political sciences, magna cum laude, from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He worked as an associate general counsel for Anheuser-Busch Inc. and as a staff attorney for the public defender’s office in the city of St. Louis. He also served as a member of the St. Louis County Council. In 2007, he was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, serving as chief judge from July 1, 2011, through June 30, 2012. He retired in 2024 after serving the Missouri judiciary for more than 17 years. Odenwald has been very active in the legal community, holding memberships in the American Bar Association, The Missouri Bar, and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. He has served as an adjunct professor of business law at Lindenwood University since 2008, and he was awarded the Chief Justice’s Civic Education Award in 2024.





Contact: Morgan A. Coleman, clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



