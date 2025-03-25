Justice Matters commentary: Not in our wildest dreams

Not in our wildest dreams did women of my generation think it was possible to be a judge, let alone a judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri, and definitely not a chief justice. And we absolutely never imagined we’d ever end up in a documentary!





But all of those, somehow, became a reality. The Supreme Court of Missouri has had 122 judges since it was created in 1820 – a year before statehood – and only seven of those judges have been women. I was the third. Two were appointed just last year, marking the first time in history that our Court had a majority of women.





This apparently intrigued folks from the Missouri Humanities organization. They started interviewing us seven women, and their project continued to grow. The result is a new documentary – titled “Not in Their Wildest Dreams!” – that had its world premiere earlier this month at a downtown Jefferson City theater.





It was exciting for all of us to come together for the premiere. It also was a bit daunting, as none of us had any idea how the documentary would depict us. While none of us particularly relished all the on-camera interviews, or the cameras following us to get background footage, we all enjoyed the chance to listen to one another during the filming. As well as we all thought we knew one another, we each learned new things and heard new stories. I continue to be inspired by all six of these outstanding women colleagues. Each is unique in her own talents and dedication to public service.





Let me briefly tell you a little about these female judicial pioneers, in order of their appointments to the Court:

The first – and the mentor to all of us who have followed – was Judge Ann Covington. Not only did she become the first woman on the Supreme Court of Missouri upon her appointment in 1989, she also had become the first female judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals two years earlier. She showed Missourians that not only could a woman do the job, she could do it well. In July 1993, she became Missouri’s first female chief justice, often remarking that, although she was the first, she did not want to be the last. For a dozen years, she bravely and perfectly navigated the traditionally all-male court, serving with admiration, distinction and a quiet leadership that is all her own. She retired in 2001.

Judge Laura Denvir Stith succeeded Judge Covington. A native of Clayton, she previously had served on the Western District appeals court after working at a large law firm in Kansas City. She served as chief justice from 2007 to 2009 and retired in 2021 after two decades on this Court and more than 26 years of judicial service. Judge Stith was a consensus builder on the Court, always trying to help bring us together on common ground despite disparate views.

I came next, in 2004, marking the first time two women served together on the Court. When I became chief justice the first time (in 2014), and reporters asked what it was like to be the third woman on the Court, I said it was great, but it would be even better when we could stop counting. I hope that day is soon!

Judge Patricia Breckenridge joined the Court three years later, in 2007. I believe she is the longest-serving female judge ever in Missouri! She was already a part-time municipal judge in her hometown of Nevada when, in 1982, she was appointed to become her county’s first female associate circuit judge. Eight years later, she was appointed to what was then an all-male bench at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. She served as Missouri’s fourth chief justice, from 2015 to 2017. She retired in 2023 after a judicial career spanning more than four decades. Known for her attention to detail, Judge Breckenridge helped improve not only our writing but also our legal practices and procedures.

Judge Robin Ransom was appointed to the Court in 2021, becoming its fifth female judge and third African-American judge. (Yes, this means she is the first African-American woman to serve as a judge of Missouri’s high court!) She has spent her entire legal career in public service, working as a public defender, prosecutor, family court attorney and commissioner, associate circuit judge, circuit judge and appellate judge. Judge Ransom is one of the least self-effacing judges I ever have known, and she has a great sense of humor to boot!

Judge Kelly Broniec was appointed in September 2023 – just weeks before Judge Breckenridge retired, giving the Court its first-ever female majority. She previously served as a prosecutor, an associate circuit judge and appellate judge. She was serving as the Eastern District appeals court’s chief judge at the time of her appointment here. Hailing from a small town in mid-Missouri, Judge Broniec has some of the same outstate roots I have. As a huge women’s basketball fan, I find she brings to our Court similar values of diligence and teamwork.

Judge Ginger Gooch joined the Court in November 2023, succeeding Judge Breckenridge and continuing the female majority. She previously served on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, after more than two decades in private practice in Springfield. Like her mentor – Judge Covington, for whom she started her career as a law clerk here – Judge Gooch may speak quietly, but everyone at the Court listens to whatever she has to say because she adds great value to our deliberations.

I am so grateful to the Humanities Council for helping us tell our stories. It is an honor to be in the company of, much less featured in a documentary with, these six amazing, intelligent, accomplished women.





Over the years, I always have admired and respected the women who came before me for breaking through the glass ceiling in the legal profession. The older I get, the more I appreciate history, but it’s astonishing now to realize I am part of that history, as one of only seven women to serve on our Court.





I am equally inspired to hear from the younger women interviewed for the film, including law school students. Missouri’s law schools all now have a majority of female students, and many of them are very smart and passionate about the law and public service. So I am confident – although we may have been the first seven women to serve on Missouri’s high court – we won’t be the last. Their dreams are well within their reach.



