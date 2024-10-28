ProHance Showcases Leading Productivity Solutions at SSON LATAM in Costa Rica

ProHance's Fireside Chat titled “Unlock Productivity: How Streamlined Teams Can Boost Efficiency and Revenue Without Increasing Headcount.” The session featured insights from Erika Beltran, VP Control Shared Services (North America, LATAM, and Europe) Kishore Reddy, CTO, ProHance at SSON LATAM 2024 Team ProHance at SSON LATAM 2024

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a global leader in workforce productivity and analytics solutions, participated in the recent Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) LATAM, spotlighting cutting-edge advancements in productivity, compliance, and workforce optimization tailored to the needs of the Latin American market.During the event, ProHance hosted a Fireside Chat titled “Unlock Productivity: How Streamlined Teams Can Boost Efficiency and Revenue Without Increasing Headcount.” The session featured insights from Erika Beltran, VP Control Shared Services (North America, LATAM, and Europe), alongside Kishore Reddy, CTO, ProHance and Khiv Singh, Senior VP & Head Americas, ProHance. Together, they discussed strategies for leveraging streamlined operations to drive efficiency and enhance revenue growth without expanding headcount.SSON LATAM, renowned for fostering insights into the latest trends and solutions in shared services and outsourcing, provided ProHance a platform to engage with industry leaders, discuss key challenges, and present innovative solutions that drive efficiency across business functions. ProHance’s team highlighted the platform’s role in enabling organizations to enhance performance, support compliance, reduce operational costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes."Our goal is to continuously enhance the ProHance platform to keep pace with the changing demands of the industry," said Kishore Reddy, continuing, "Through our advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, we enable our clients to make informed decisions that transform their operational strategies and foster sustainable growth. At SSON LATAM, we connected with leaders dedicated to reimagining the future of work. ProHance is uniquely positioned to empower these organizations with actionable insights and strategic tools, helping them unlock new levels of productivity and business growth.""With ProHance, organizations gain a powerful suite of tools that not only boost productivity but also provide the agility and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic markets," said Khiv Singh. "We were thrilled to connect with industry leaders at SSON LATAM and demonstrate how our solutions address the unique needs of the Latin American shared services community."With over 370,000 users in 25 countries, ProHance continues to drive transformative impact for organizations globally, ensuring they are well-equipped to achieve operational excellence and strategic success in the digital age.For more information on ProHance’s suite of productivity solutions, please visit www.prohance.net ABOUT PROHANCE: Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 370,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives.For more information, visit www.prohance.net

