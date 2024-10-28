Maithili Raelle and Kyle Richh Team Up for Empowering New Single Heavy On It

Maithili Heavy On It

Track Title: Heavy On It feat Kyle Richh Genre: Hip-Hop / Urban Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: AUMEV2466994

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Maithili Raelle has teamed up with rapper Kyle Richh for a powerful new single, Heavy On It. The song, which was released on all major streaming platforms on June 15th, is a celebration of staying true to oneself in the face of mainstream pressure.In a recent interview, Maithili shared her inspiration behind the song, stating, "So many times, I've seen new artists change who they are in order to achieve mainstream success. But for me, it's important to stay true to my heritage and my roots. I want to show other aspiring artists that they don't have to compromise their identity to make it in the industry."Maithili, who hails from a South Asian background, hopes to inspire others to embrace their cultural identity and use it as a source of strength in their artistic journey. With her powerful vocals and Kyle's dynamic rap verses, "Heavy On It" is a testament to the duo's commitment to authenticity and self-expression.The single is already generating buzz in the music industry, with early listeners praising its empowering message and infectious beat. Maithili and Kyle's collaboration is a perfect blend of their unique styles and showcases their chemistry as artists.Fans can follow Maithili Raelle and Kyle Richh on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content. The song is a reminder to aspiring artists that staying true to oneself is the key to success, and Maithili and Kyle are leading by example with their powerful new single.

Heavy On It VFX Visual Video

