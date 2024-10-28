GYTPOL and Elisity Unveil Integration to Enhance Endpoint Security & Microsegmentation

Combined offering powers both automation and deeper, more dynamic security policies.

Together, GYTPOL and Elisity are redefining how microsegmentation policies manage and adapt to risk.” — James Winebrenner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elisity , the pioneer in identity-based microsegmentation, and GYTPOL , the leading endpoint configuration security platform, today announced an integration between the two platforms that enhances endpoint security and microsegmentation capabilities.By connecting with GYTPOL, Elisity's IdentityGraph™ is enriched with critical endpoint data, including configurations, compliance statuses, and vulnerability information. This enables organizations to create more effective and granular least privilege access policies — ensuring that only authorized devices and users can access sensitive resources.The integration provides mutual customers with the visibility and control they need to create automated, dynamic, zero-trust security policies for all endpoints that GYTPOL manages. Elisity’s platform extends dynamic policies to all users, workloads, and devices, including IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT."Many IT and Security teams have endpoints at risk due to a limited ability to apply continuous policy hygiene across all endpoints. Together, GYTPOL and Elisity are redefining how microsegmentation policies can have the context needed to intelligently manage changes in risk automatically," said James Winebrenner, Chief Executive Officer of Elisity."Secure endpoints are the backbone of enterprise productivity; Elisity’s platform ensures that least privilege access policies security policies are dynamic and persist as devices join and leave networks," said GYTPOL co-Founder and CEO Tal Kollender.𝗘𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 — 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 & 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 of endpoints and their complex configuration states is a key component of security.↳By more granularly, dynamically, and immediately tracking these aspects, it becomes possible to rapidly adapt policies to meet the challenges of real-time misconfiguration and vulnerability risk, ensuring a stronger security posture.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹.↳The GYTPOL integration enables the enforcement of identity and context-based least privilege access policies, for East-West traffic, across the network.𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.↳The integration is designed to be simple to implement and does not require any downtime or lost productivity.To learn more about how GYTPOL integrates with Elisity to secure endpoint configurations and enhance microsegmentation, book a demonstration _______________________𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆Elisity is a leap forward in network segmentation architecture and is leading the enterprise effort to achieve Zero Trust maturity, proactively prevent security risks, and reduce network complexity.Designed to be implemented in days, without downtime, upon implementation, the platform rapidly discovers every device on an enterprise network and correlates comprehensive device insights into the Elisity IdentityGraph™. This empowers teams with the context needed to automate classification and apply dynamic security policies to any device wherever and whenever it appears on the network. These granular, identity-based microsegmentation security policies are managed in the cloud and enforced using your existing network switching infrastructure in real-time, even on ephemeral IT/IoT/OT devices.Founded in 2019, Elisity has a global employee footprint and a growing number of customers in the Fortune 500.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟GYTPOL is a first-of-its-kind solution provider focused on the configuration side of endpoint security. Predicated on principles of automation and prevention, GYTPOL continuously monitors your devices and systems, detecting unpatched vulnerabilities and insecure configurations. The platform enables proactive and non-disruptive remediation (or reversion) at the push of a button – ensuring safe and strict policy adherence while bolstering operational resilience and business continuity.With GYTPOL, it's easy to bring any device or group in line with the standards of your choosing (e.g. CIS, NIST, etc.). Additionally, GYTPOL helps organizations create and enforce golden image configurations – assuring consistent and secure baselines across all devices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.