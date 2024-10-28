LABITCONF 2024 Returns with the RESTART Edition

LABITCONF (Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference)

Argentina hosts the region's leading crypto event, promising a fresh analysis of the sector with a wide range of voices echoing the most current debates

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 1st and 2nd, Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires will host the 12th edition of LABITCONF, the leading Bitcoin, crypto, and blockchain conference in LATAM and the oldest in the world.The conference gathers industry experts from around the globe, including economists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, developers, blockchain project communities, and Web3 artists. The topics currently of most concern to the sector include privacy, rights, decentralization, scalability, trust, tokenization, ownership, and the social impact of all these aspects.There will be 7 stages, more than 300 speakers, over 200 talks, and around 10,000 attendees from various parts of the world. The event will close with the Polenta Party, accessible to all ticket holders."For over a decade, we’ve driven this important event, always striving to surprise and push boundaries. Each year, more specialists and companies of all sizes join us because they know that being part of LABITCONF represents a place of recognition in the Latin American market. This fills us with pride,” comments Rodolfo Andragnes, founder of LABITCONF and the Bitcoin Argentina NGO.STAGES1. The Ocean: The main stage, where the top speakers will present on economic, political, social, and technological topics that bring change to society.2. Agora: A reflective and philosophical environment for open discussions on the impact of trends in Bitcoin, crypto, and society.3. Entrepreneurs: Content for entrepreneurs, with presentations from hackathon-winning startups and opportunities to pitch to investors.4. Academy: Focused on basic and advanced crypto topics, as well as legal, technological, and accounting issues.5. Workshop: Experts will delve into how to make the most of different aspects of the ecosystem, such as trading, decentralized finance, and wallet usage.6. Builders: Attendees will learn how to code, gather in communities, or explore more technical subjects in greater depth.7. Creators: A convergence space for art, music, NFTs, and digital content creation, all immersed in Web3 culture.Besides, the Bitcoin Argentina NGO space will offer introductory talks throughout the day and provide a free consultation area for any attendee."LABITCONF is an ideal environment for both those with technical expertise and those who want to explore this industry from scratch. We’ll have a wide variety of content and top-tier speakers. The topics that most concern the sector today include investments, security, and privacy. There will be discussions and debates among attendees, along with a full entertainment experience featuring exciting dynamics and talented artists," Andragnes adds.This edition will also address more cross-cutting topics, emphasizing gender perspectives within the industry, philosophical discussions on individual and societal development beyond technology, and the impact of artificial intelligence.Finally, extra educational and playful activities for under 16 attendees, who can enter for free.LABITCONF is also part of TECWEEK, a week of emerging and creative technologies taking place from October 23rd to December 2nd. TECWEEK is an initiative by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires that brings together the most prominent technology and creative industry events in Argentina and around the world.Tickets can be purchased online at www.labitconf.com About LABITCONFLABITCONF (Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference) is the leading conference in Latin America, bringing together the top leaders in the cryptocurrency industry and regional entrepreneurs. Since 2013, LABITCONF has been a key meeting point to discuss and promote the latest trends, developments, and challenges in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and has been the birthplace of countless projects. With a proven track record, LABITCONF continues to promote dialogue and collaboration in this revolutionary industry.

