Minister Dean Macpherson launches EPWP listening tour in Eastern Cape, 28 Oct

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Monday, 28 October 2024, launch an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) listening tour in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, where he will invite community members to share their experiences regarding EPWP in a bid to improve and reform the programme.

The Minister will be joined by the Mayor of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality, Gary van Niekerk, Ward Councillor Jonny Arendse, and EPWP officials.

Over the years, EPWP has been plagued by allegations of patronage, corruption and jobs-for-political party members due the way in which EPWP jobs are allocated.

Through the listening tour, which will be rolled out nationwide in the months ahead, the Minister hopes to hear from communities about their experiences regarding EPWP, to highlight the issues encountered with the programme. The tour and interaction with communities will also inform the Minister’s vision to reimage the EPWP programme.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Time: 14:30

Date: 28 October 2024

Address: West End Community Resource Centre, 5 St Bridget St, West End, Bethelsdorp, 6059

Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/PMiVW3TuypP32g6N8

Media Enquiries:

James de Villiers Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276