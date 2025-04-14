Agriculture and Unilever South Africa launch Jozini Smallholder Farmer Programme to empower local farmers

In a collaborative effort, the Department of Agriculture (DOA), Unilever South Africa and the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) launched the crucial Jozini Smallholder Farmer Programme. The programme is aimed at promoting sustainability, improve livelihoods, and empower smallholder farmers in the Jozini region.

The Unilever Jozini Project represents a significant investment in sustainable agriculture and community development. This initiative focuses on cultivating herbs and spices in the Jozini area, leveraging local resources and knowledge to create a sustainable supply chain while benefiting the local community economically and socially.

The programme is a result of a strong partnership between Unilever South Africa and the National and Provincial Departments of Agriculture. This collaboration underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving socio-economic development and sustainability. This initiative is also part of a bigger programme of the DOA to revitalise agricultural production in rural areas, promote access to markets through the Agripark Programme.

The programme is designed to enhance the skills of 100 smallholder farmers from villages within Ndumo, Makhane, Mahlabeni, and other areas. It focuses on training farmers in herbs and spice cultivation, enabling them to become suppliers for Unilever's supplier localisation programme, signing an uptake agreement of their produce.

The programme also aims to create employment opportunities, enhance the skills of local farmers, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. By empowering smallholder farmers, the initiative will contribute to the economic growth and development of the Jozini region.

Key Highlights of the Programme:

Training and Mentorship: 100 Farmers have already participated in a comprehensive training aligned with AgriSETA unit standards, covering practical and theoretical aspects of herb and spice farming.

Youth and Women Empowerment: Reflecting Unilever's commitment to inclusivity, 67% of the beneficiaries are youth, and 66% are women.

Sustainable Agriculture: The programme promotes regenerative agriculture practices, contributing to environmental sustainability and improved livelihoods.

At the launch of the programme in Ndumo Village, Jozini, there was a handover of a tractor to the farmers and unveiling of a drying tunnel, symbolising the support and resources for the farmers.

The Minister for Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, who officiated at the launch said, “Partnerships are very important, and that is why number one in my priorities as minister, published in our Annual Performance Plan, is Partnerships For Growth. We recognise that if we try and do things on our own we won’t get far, but if we work together we can go far together.

These partnerships for growth speak to the National Government’s priorities. President Ramaphosa has told us all that the priorities of the government at a national level is creating jobs, inclusive growth and fighting poverty.

There is no better department to do those three things than our Department of Agriculture and our agricultural family.

Partnerships goes beyond just something on paper, or what we say is a priority. Partnerships are rooted in our core philosophy as South Africans – Ubuntu."

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa pledged to support the smallholder farmers in the area. “I am happy to see the partnership between government and Unilever helping our farmers. We always appreciate the support from the National Department of Agriculture and Minister John Steenhuisen who is always available to help us. Graduates must share the knowledge and skills learned and gained during the programme.”

Justin Apsey, CEO of Unilever South Africa, said, "We are proud to support the Jozini Smallholder Farmer Programme, which aligns with our commitment to sustainability and empowering local communities. This initiative will not only improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers but also contribute to a more sustainable agricultural sector. This is a capacity-building initiative empowering and alleviating unemployment while providing a decent life in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Zinhle Manzini, a Jozini smallholder farmer said, “Through the programme, I've gained important skills for nurturing crops, preparing soil, identifying issues, and taking necessary actions to support crop growth. It has also taught me the steps involved in the farming process. I’m happy that Unilever is assisting us by providing access to marketplaces to sell our produce, helping to prevent financial losses. I encourage young people and women to join such programmes to learn about farming, which can be a viable source of income.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk, Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson: joylenev@nda.agric.za 0632985661 or Ms Sithembile Ngobese, Corporate Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Business at Unilever: Sithembile.Ngobese@unilever.com 065 931 4444 or Mr Vusi Zuma, Communications Director at KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development: Vusi.Zuma@kzndard.gov.za 082 419 2887

#ServiceDelivery