Better protections for South Australian retail workers

Release date: 27/10/24

Businesses could seek to bar people who exhibit violent or intimidating behaviour in shops and shopping centres, under tough new laws proposed by the State Government.

The move is aimed at strengthening protections for retail workers and shoppers, with the Government set to consult with key industry and union stakeholders on the possible establishment of a workplace protection order scheme in South Australia.

The scheme would operate in a similar manner to intervention orders, with businesses able to apply to the Magistrate Court to prevent individuals who have been violent in a workplace from revisiting that business for up to a year.

Similar barring orders are in place for public transport.

It would cover acts of physical violence, sexual violence, threatening behaviour, stalking, harassment and damaging property.

Offenders who breach an order could face up to five years in jail.

It follows significant action by the Malinauskas Labor Government to improve safety in the retail sector, including raising penalties for those who assault retail workers, a police crackdown through Operation Measure, and ongoing engagement with industry following a roundtable convened by the Premier earlier this year.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We’ve heard loud and clear from both business and union groups that the issue of harassment, abuse and violence against staff remains a serious issue in South Australia.

This proposal is a way of ensuring businesses have more tools at their disposal to help protect both their business and their most vital asset – their staff.

Giving the Magistrates Court the power to impose orders for up to a year is a way of giving both business and staff more certainty and security in the workplace.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The safety of the community is a top priority for this government, including in the retail sector.

We’re consulting on tough new laws to ensure they are effective, and meet the needs of businesses and workers.

We will continue to work with industry to ensure South Australia remains at the forefront of keeping workplaces safe for workers and the community.

Attributable to National Retail Association Policy Director David Stout

The National Retail Association fully supports the initiative of the South Australian Government to introduce Work Protection Orders in South Australia and consider this approach across the country a vital step.

These Work Protection Orders will give businesses and police more power to act on aggressive individuals quickly and effectively.

Once a recidivist has been identified, police will be empowered to prohibit these individuals from entering retail precincts where they have caused or threatened harm to retail workers.

In conjunction with SAPOL initiative - “Operation Measure” we have seen a revolutionary step in addressing retail theft by addressing repeat and high value offending.

We are working with SA retailers, Landlords, law enforcement and unions to support the excellent work of police across the state.

The retail sector employs over 1.3 million Australians, with a workforce largely comprised of women and young people. It is imperative that we keep our retail workers and the community safe from harm.

Attributable to Shop, Distributive, and Allied Employees Association SA secretary Josh Peak

Retail workers are bearing the brunt of customers who are repeatedly doing the wrong thing.

It doesn’t make sense that retailers and their staff can’t ban people who make their premises unsafe.

This change will be fundamental in ensuring SA retail workers can go to work feeling safe.

Attributable to South Australian Independent Retailers chief executive Colin Shearing

We support any effective instrument that shop owners can put into their toolboxes to help mitigate instances of violence