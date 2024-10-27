‘Take a Break’ campaign launches to support those at risk from gambling harm

Release date: 28/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is encouraging people at risk from gambling harm to ‘Take a Break’ with a new initiative to support people at risk being trialled across the state.

As part of Gambling Harm Action Week, the State Government is announcing a 30-day trial of the program, which has been designed to make it easier for people experiencing gambling harm to bar themselves by simply scanning a QR code.

The Take a Break initiative is being administered by Consumer and Business Services (CBS) in partnership with the Australian Hotels Association South Australia and Clubs SA.

It is targeted primarily at those individuals who may not be ready to talk to someone about their gambling, but who realise they may need help.

South Australia has some of the most effective barring legislation in Australia, allowing both individuals to apply to self-bar and for people with concern for another’s health and wellbeing to apply for a barring order.

Under the trial, materials will be displayed in pubs and clubs in both metropolitan and regional areas encouraging gamblers to ‘Take a Break’.

The materials will include a QR code that takes gamblers directly to a form where they can apply to bar themselves in a couple of minutes, selecting the types of gambling they want to be barred from, where, and for how long.

The website Gambling Help Online is also available for discrete online help, which also has the function to chat with a live counsellor. This support is also available to anyone concerned about someone experiencing gambling harm.

The trial begins today in 24 hotels and 7 clubs in both metropolitan and regional areas.

For more information, visit www.cbs.sa.gov.au/takeabreak

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

There are lots of ways to seek support if you are worried about your gambling. You can talk to friends and family about your concerns, put in place self-help strategies like barring, and/or engage with professionals like gambling help counsellors, financial counsellors or your GP. It’s important to find what works for you.

We know that stigma and shame are among the main reasons why people delay seeking help. This initiative aims to weaken those barriers by giving South Australians a discreet way to press pause on their gambling and make time to rebuild personal relationships or find new, positive activities that can take the place of gambling in their lives.

This Gambling Harm Action Week, I would encourage anyone who wants to find out more about the help available to South Australians to visit www.gamblingharmsupport.sa.gov.au

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Far too often people at risk of gambling harm know they need help, but don’t know where to turn.

They may not be ready to talk to others about their experiences – or might want to use confidential online tools and help resources.

The readily available QR code that forms part of the ‘Take a Break’ initiative, is a way for people to discreetly apply to have themselves barred from a venue and can serve as a circuit breaker to ongoing gambling harm.

If you are concerned about your own gambling or someone experiencing gambling harm, please reach out for support.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, Australian Hotels Association SA Chief Executive

Gaming Care and the Hotels Association in South Australia is excited to be part of the Take a Break pilot program across a number of venues.

Designed to assist those at risk patrons that may fall through the cracks, this new feature will complement the existing suite of harm minimisation measures already in place.

South Australia proudly leads the nation with its harm minimisation strategies, most recently with the introduction of Facial Recognition Technology in gaming rooms.

Access to Take a Break QR codes in venue is yet another valuable tool to assist those at risk of harm.

Attributable to Peter Apostolopoulos, Clubs SA Chief Executive

Clubs SA and its responsible gambling arm Club Safe are strongly committed to supporting initiatives that promote responsible gambling practices.

The 'Take a Break' trial provides a simple and discreet tool for those who may be at risk of gambling harm but are not yet ready to seek help directly.

By partnering on this initiative, we are ensuring that our clubs, who are the heart of their communities, remain a safe and supportive environment for all who attend.

We support and encourage those who feel they need a break from gambling to use this resource and take that important first step toward regaining control.