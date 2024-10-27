Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests have been made in an attempted armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 9:42 p.m., the suspects approached the victim who was riding his bike in the 1400 block of Geranium Street, NW. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene before obtaining property from the victims.

A short time later, 16-year-old Juvenile male, of Silver Spring, MD, and 18-year-old Aaron Smith, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 24166744

###

