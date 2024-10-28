C4UHC Announces Dates and Location For Its 2025 Symposium

Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC)

Healthcare Organization to Gather at Margaritaville Resort Orlando on June 23-26, 2025 to Promote the Adoption of the ANSI Standards for Vendor Credentialing

Join us next June at Margaritaville Resort Orlando as we build on our momentum in promoting ANSI Standards for healthcare vendor credentialing, sharing best practices, updates, and expert insights!” — Nancy Pakieser

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) , Inc. announced today it will hold its 2025 Symposium at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida on June 23-26, 2025.C4UHC’s 3.5-day event is open to all healthcare providers, suppliers and vendors interested in streamlining the often time-consuming and costly processes surrounding healthcare vendor credentialing. This is a return to the resort where C4UHC held last year’s successful symposium focused on the multiple benefits of adopting the ANSI Standards for healthcare vendor credentialing.“Last year’s C4UHC Symposium was a highly engaging and effective forum on how standardized vendor credentialing can increase efficiencies, decrease costs and enhance patient care and safety,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC. “We are eager to return to the festive settings of the Margaritaville Resort Orlando to expand on our momentum in promoting the ANSI Standards for healthcare vendor credentialing by sharing additional best practices, the latest industry updates, and a wide variety of professional perspectives. Join us next June!”For future updates on the C4UHC 2025 Symposium and information about registration, keep checking the C4UHC website at https://c4uhc.org/ About C4UHC: The mission of the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020: The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard for supplier credentialing in healthcare sets the benchmark for hospital supplier credentialing, ensuring that suppliers meet rigorous national standards for safety and quality. This standard plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and streamlining healthcare supply chain management. https://c4uhc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ANSI-NEMA-SC-1-2020-AsPublished-003.pdf To learn more about the ANSI Standard , please click here.

