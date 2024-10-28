Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Swain County

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open Monday, Oct. 28 in Bryson City (Swain County) to assist North Carolina survivors who experienced loss from Tropical Storm Helene.

The Swain County DRC is located at:

Swain County Technology and Training Center (Swain County Training Center)

45 East Ridge Drive

Bryson, NC 28713

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday



A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

To find additional DRC locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. Additional recovery centers will open soon. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.