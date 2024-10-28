Candidate for CA Governor Sharifah Hardie Urges Voters to Support Donald Trump and Join the Republican Party

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie rallies support for Donald Trump as she calls on Californians to vote and join the Republican Party for meaningful change.

Join us as we celebrate democracy and rally for change! This Election Night Watch Party is an opportunity to connect, engage, and make our voices heard for a brighter future.” — Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie, Republican candidate for California Governor, is rallying supporters to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming elections. This is a historic moment, and Hardie emphasizes the importance of mobilizing friends and family to ensure that everyone in their network casts their vote for a leader who shares their vision for America.“We need determined leadership at every level of government to tackle the core threats to our nation’s survival,” said Hardie. “By supporting Donald Trump, we are endorsing a platform that addresses our open borders, a weakened economy, crippling restrictions on energy production, and threats to our justice system. Together, we can stand united and make America great!”Hardie urges individuals to not only participate in the voting process, but also to consider joining the Republican Party.“We need more voices advocating for change. I encourage everyone to locate their local GOP office or register online to get involved."In Los Angeles County, the GOP website is https://www.LAGOP.org , and for statewide California involvement, the website is https://www.CAGOP.org Sharifah Hardie would also like to invite everyone to the 2024 Great Presidential Comeback Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday, November 5th, at 5:00 PM. This exciting gathering is being held at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, located at 730 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA.The evening will feature live coverage of the election results, giving attendees the chance to celebrate democracy and connect with fellow voters. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, engage with local candidates, and hear from grassroots activists who will share their campaign experiences.Invited speakers include:Timothy O’Reilly, LA GOP Chair and AttorneyRachel Gunther Founder of Patriot Precincts ProjectScott McAfee, comedian and emceeJohn Cruikshank, Mayor of PV and candidate for LA County District AttorneyCasey Carver, President of Long Beach Area RepublicansJack Guerrero, Riverside County SupervisorAdditional candidates and local leadersMedia representatives are encouraged to attend and cover this historic event. Sharifah Hardie is available for interviews at: (562) 822-0965.“We want to create a space where our community can come together, support one another, and celebrate our democratic process,” Hardie emphasized. “Your support is crucial in helping us spread the message and bring meaningful change to California.”Mark your calendars and be part of this vibrant community gathering! Event Details:Date: Tuesday, November 5thTime: 5:00 PMLocation: Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, 730 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802To learn more about Sharifah Hardie and how you can support her campaign, visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com . Let’s work together to transform California!#Republican #DonaldTrump #Vote2024 #LAGOP #CAGOP #GetInvolved #ElectionNight #SharifahHardie #CaliforniaGovernor #GOP #GoLongBeach #California

