Westminster Barracks / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B1007219
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at approximately 1238 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 SB
TOWN: Putney, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: IAO Mile Marker 22.0
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: George G. Ducharme
AGE: 82
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, Connecticut
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus
VEHICLE MODEL: NX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/27/2024, at approximately 1238 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, in the area of mile marker 22.0, Putney (Windham County), Vermont. This location corresponds to the address of the Putney Weigh Station. The vehicle, operated by George G. Ducharme, 82, of Granby, Connecticut, departed the traveled portion of the roadway and collided with multiple signs at the weigh station. This crash remains under investigation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
