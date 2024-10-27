Westminster Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 24B1007219 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: (802)722-4600 DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at approximately 1238 hours STREET: Interstate 91 SB TOWN: Putney, Vermont LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: IAO Mile Marker 22.0 WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: George G. Ducharme AGE: 82 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, Connecticut VEHICLE YEAR: 2017 VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus VEHICLE MODEL: NX DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/27/2024, at approximately 1238 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, in the area of mile marker 22.0, Putney (Windham County), Vermont. This location corresponds to the address of the Putney Weigh Station. The vehicle, operated by George G. Ducharme, 82, of Granby, Connecticut, departed the traveled portion of the roadway and collided with multiple signs at the weigh station. This crash remains under investigation. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A COURT ACTION: N/A COURT: N/A COURT DATE/TIME: N/A Trooper Marie Beland Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Putney, Vermont 05346 Tel: (802)722-4600 x3 Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

