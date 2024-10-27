Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B1007219                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at approximately 1238 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 SB

TOWN: Putney, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: IAO Mile Marker 22.0

WEATHER:        Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: George G. Ducharme

AGE: 82     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, Connecticut

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus

VEHICLE MODEL: NX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 10/27/2024, at approximately 1238 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, in the area of mile marker 22.0, Putney (Windham County), Vermont. This location corresponds to the address of the Putney Weigh Station. The vehicle, operated by George G. Ducharme, 82, of Granby, Connecticut, departed the traveled portion of the roadway and collided with multiple signs at the weigh station. This crash remains under investigation.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A            

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

 

