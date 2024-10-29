Soane Materials Joins the American Cleaning Institute, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Bio-derived, bio-degradable products company joins the ranks of the top organizations working to make sustainable cleaning products mainstream

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, announced today that it has joined the American Cleaning Institute (ACI). Membership and participation in ACI’s Sustainable Cleaning initiatives underscore Soane Materials' ongoing mission to revolutionize the cleaning and consumer goods sectors through sustainable, bio-based material solutions.Soane Materials joins ACI's prestigious network of over 120 members representing the full spectrum of the cleaning product supply chain, including manufacturers, suppliers, and chemical distributors. As a company committed to reducing environmental impact through innovative technology licenses, such as SoaneClean™, Soane Materials will actively contribute to ACI’s goals of promoting sustainability, advancing sound science, and enhancing corporate social responsibility."Our membership in the ACI aligns perfectly with Soane Materials' vision of creating a more sustainable world," said Leo Kasehagen , president and chief operating officer of Soane Materials. "We are excited to collaborate with fellow industry leaders and leverage ACI's platform to drive meaningful change, ensuring our bio-based alternatives positively impact both the environment and the industry."Through its membership, Soane Materials will have the opportunity to participate in ACI’s robust initiatives, including contributing to sustainability reports, advocating for greener practices in packaging and product formulation, and attending key industry events such as the ACI Annual Meeting & Industry Convention.Soane Materials is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of June 30, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.3 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.About the American Cleaning Institute (ACI)The American Cleaning Institute(ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org ) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industryand represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.