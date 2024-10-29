'Spark the Vote' Social Media & Film Challenge Winners Inspire Civic Action Across the U.S.

"Spark The Vote" "Sister Soldiers March On" by Daniel Land: WINNER "Don't Tell Me Your Vote Doesn't Matter" by Sean Kafer: HONORARY MENTION

Nine Creators Awarded $5,000 Each for Inspiring Videos on Issues Majority of Americans Agree On – SCOTUS Winner Pays It Forward

The Spark the Vote Challenge has shown us the incredible potential of creative storytelling to inspire civic participation. We are so proud of all the participants!” — Holly Mosher, Executive Director, Why Do You Vote?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Why Do You Vote? Social Action Campaign is excited to announce the winners of the "Spark the Vote" Social Media & Film Challenge. Nine talented creators nationwide have each been awarded $5,000 for their inspiring and creative videos promoting civic engagement and raising awareness on critical issues such as democracy, equality, climate, public safety, and healthcare.Winners were selected for their outstanding contributions to song, dance, voting, democracy, climate, equality, public safety, healthcare, SCOTUS, and liberty. Their entries combined humor, creativity, and storytelling to ignite a passion for voting and democracy. The complete list of winners is available on our website, Why Do You Vote? https://www.whydoyou.vote/spark-the-vote-challenge Notably, Spark the Vote SCOTUS category winner musician Aaron Steinberg decided to pay his $5,000 prize forward, sharing his winnings with four fellow filmmakers to encourage their continued efforts in inspiring others to engage in the democratic process."The Spark the Vote Challenge has shown us the incredible potential of creative storytelling to inspire civic participation," said Holly Mosher, Executive Director of Why Do You Vote? "We are so proud of all the participants, especially Aaron, for paying it forward and helping others continue the movement to ignite change."The campaign also highlights the work of Nishkam TV, a Sikh high school team that submitted entries across multiple categories. It emphasizes that every voice counts and that youth can be powerful advocates for civic responsibility.Designed to engage participants from all walks of life, including students, filmmakers, musicians, influencers, artists, and educators, the Spark the Vote Social Media & Film Challenge awarded over $50,000 in prizes. The campaign was an engaging call to action, reminding everyone of the importance of voting and the power each person has to shape the future.About Why Do You Vote?Why Do You Vote? is a non-profit, nonpartisan social action campaign that uses the power of film and social media to inspire and mobilize voters across the United States. Our mission is to foster a deeper understanding of the issues that unite most Americans and to encourage civic engagement through creative expression. For more information and to see the winning entries, visit Why Do You Vote? https://www.whydoyou.vote/ About Money Out Voters In Money Out Voters In, MOVI is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization of democracy advocates dedicated to ending corporate rule and promoting civic engagement.###

