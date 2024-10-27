Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Theft of Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3007063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner                            

STATION: VSP Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/24, between 9pm and 12am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5351 Main St., Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

VICTIM: Rodrigue Beland

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/26/24 Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot at 5351 Main St., Waitsfield.   It is suspected the vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck between 9pm and midnight the previous evening.  

The vehicle is a 2018 Toyota Tundra.  A photo provided by the registered owner is below.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191. 

 

 

 

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

