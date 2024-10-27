Berlin Barracks / Theft of Motor Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/25/24, between 9pm and 12am
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5351 Main St., Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
VICTIM: Rodrigue Beland
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/26/24 Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot at 5351 Main St., Waitsfield. It is suspected the vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck between 9pm and midnight the previous evening.
The vehicle is a 2018 Toyota Tundra. A photo provided by the registered owner is below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191.
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.