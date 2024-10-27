Berlin Barracks / Theft of Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/25/24, between 9pm and 12am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5351 Main St., Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

VICTIM: Rodrigue Beland

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/26/24 Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot at 5351 Main St., Waitsfield. It is suspected the vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck between 9pm and midnight the previous evening.

The vehicle is a 2018 Toyota Tundra. A photo provided by the registered owner is below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191.

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191