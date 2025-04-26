Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault, VCOR, and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4003236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/13/25 at 1908 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairlee, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Cody Hardy

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release (VCOR), and Criminal DLS

 

VICTIM: Donald Kawalec Jr.

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/13/25 at approximately 1908 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of an assault in the Town of Fairlee, Vermont. Troopers were unable to locate the person of interest, Cody Hardy (32) of Fairlee, VT at the scene or in the surrounding area. Investigation revealed that Hardy had assaulted Donald Kawalec Jr. (48) of Fairlee, Vermont and committed the offenses of Aggravated Assault, VCOR, and Criminal DLS . Troopers were able to locate Hardy on 04/25/25 and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/30/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/30/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

