St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault, VCOR, and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003236
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/13/25 at 1908 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairlee, Vermont
ACCUSED: Cody Hardy
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release (VCOR), and Criminal DLS
VICTIM: Donald Kawalec Jr.
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/13/25 at approximately 1908 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of an assault in the Town of Fairlee, Vermont. Troopers were unable to locate the person of interest, Cody Hardy (32) of Fairlee, VT at the scene or in the surrounding area. Investigation revealed that Hardy had assaulted Donald Kawalec Jr. (48) of Fairlee, Vermont and committed the offenses of Aggravated Assault, VCOR, and Criminal DLS . Troopers were able to locate Hardy on 04/25/25 and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/30/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/30/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.