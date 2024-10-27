Derby Barracks / Operation without Owner’s Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A5005606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 @ 0643 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road in the Town of Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without Owner's Consent

ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: Kim Richardson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/2024 at approximately 0643 hours, Kim Richardson (68) called the Vermont State Police to report her vehicle had been taken from her residence without consent. Investigation revealed Nicole Richardson (38) as the suspect. Both Nicole and the stolen vehicle were later located at an address in the Village of North Troy, VT. The vehicle was returned to its owner and Nicole Richardson (38) was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County – CRIMINAL DIVISION.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.