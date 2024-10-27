Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Operation without Owner’s Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A5005606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Derby              

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 @ 0643 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road in the Town of Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without Owner's Consent

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Kim Richardson 

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/2024 at approximately 0643 hours, Kim Richardson (68) called the Vermont State Police to report her vehicle had been taken from her residence without consent. Investigation revealed Nicole Richardson (38) as the suspect. Both Nicole and the stolen vehicle were later located at an address in the Village of North Troy, VT. The vehicle was returned to its owner and Nicole Richardson (38) was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County – CRIMINAL DIVISION.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0830 hours 

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

