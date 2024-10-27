Taylor County Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center at Loughridge Park in Taylor County will close permanently at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The center will reopen in a new location and an announcement will be made.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.