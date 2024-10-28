Chris Woods, Founder and CEO of CyberQ Group, Wins Prestigious Tech Leader Award at Birmingham Tech Week

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a leading global cybersecurity firm, is celebrating a major win at Birmingham Tech Week 2024. Founder and CEO Chris Woods received the ‘Tech Leader of the Year’ award, a testament to the company's exceptional achievements in cybersecurity innovation, client service, and global team leadership"This award is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire global team at CyberQ Group. We're passionate about helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and protect their valuable assets. This recognition fuels our drive to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and deliver exceptional service to our clients worldwide," said Chris Woods, Founder and CEO of CyberQ Group.A Visionary LeaderChris Woods is a seasoned cybersecurity expert with a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams. His experience in managing elite security teams at organisations like the European Space Agency, HP, and Fujitsu has provided him with invaluable insights into the complexities of cybersecurity. Chris's leadership has been instrumental in shaping CyberQ Group's culture of innovation and client-centric approach.CyberQ Group:A pure Global Cybersecurity cpmpany, has rapidly grown into a global cybersecurity powerhouse with a presence in the UK, USA, and APAC regions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect businesses of all sizes from the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks. CyberQ Group's win at this prominent event highlights the company's significant contributions to the cybersecurity landscape. Their dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and fostering a culture of innovation positions them as a leader in the industry.These services include:Threat Assessment:- Proactive identification of vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors.Penetration Testing:- Simulating real-world attacks to uncover security weaknesses.Incident Response:- Rapid response and recovery in the event of a cyber incident.Security Awareness Training:- Empower Staff / Directors: Cybersecurity's human firewall.Managed Security Services:- 24/7 monitoring and management of security infrastructure.Digital Human Reconnaissance:- Unveiling hidden online risks.Smart Building Cyber Assurance:- Secure connected environmentsCyber Due Diligence:- Secure investments, verify leadership and protecting dataBirmingham Tech Week: A Hub for InnovationBirmingham Tech Week, the UK's largest regional tech festival, serves as a vital platform for the West Midlands' thriving technology ecosystem. This year's event drew over 7,500 attendees, showcasing the region's commitment to driving digital innovation and economic growth. With a diverse range of events, workshops, and networking opportunities, Birmingham Tech Week fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a CREST and ISO27001 certifed global cybersecurity firm headquartered in Birmingham, UK, with a presence in the USA and APAC regions. They offer a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services, including threat assessment, penetration testing, incident response, and security awareness training, to help businesses build cyber resilience and protect their critical assets.

