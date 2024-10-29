Narconon Ojai Holds Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Narconon Ojai Golf Tournament 1968 Chevy truck

The 4th annual event supports the Ojai Youth Foundation

Our collaboration with Narconon Ojai allows us to take preventative measures, educating young people about the dangers of drug abuse before they even consider experimenting.” — James Fleming

OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ojai, CA – Narconon Ojai recently held its 4th annual charity golf tournament at the renowned Ojai Valley Inn, drawing generous support from the local community to raise funds for the Ojai Youth Foundation. The event featured a day of friendly competition, special guests, and a remarkable prize—a classic 1968 Chevy truck—for anyone who scored a hole-in-one on the course's signature "Lost Hole."The tournament kicked off in the morning and lasted until 3:00 PM, with 75 golfers of all skill levels participating—from seasoned players to enthusiastic beginners. The day was filled with energy and excitement, thanks in part to the participation of notable guests, including Omar Morales (a former US Open Tour player from UCLA), Ventura County Sheriff Captain Victor Mevina, Fire Department Captain Paul Garcia, Chamber of Commerce & Ojai Youth Club President James Fleming, Chuck White (the Voice of UCLA Sports), Ron Bartlett (Oscar-winning sound mixer for "Dune"), and Ingrid Rogers (actor, writer, and director). Their presence added an extra layer of prestige and excitement to the event.Beyond the golf course, the spirit of the day was about giving back. Thanks to the generosity of participants, sponsors, and volunteers, over $2,500 was raised for the Ojai Youth Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting innovative programs such as underwater robotics, an upcoming space exploration initiative, and drug education programs in the local school system. The event concluded with heartfelt speeches from Fabian Padro, Executive Director of Narconon Ojai, and James Fleming, President of the Chamber of Commerce, both of whom spoke passionately about the importance of supporting the local youth group.“We are proud to continue supporting the Ojai Youth Foundation in their mission to educate and empower our local youth,” said Fabian Padro, Executive Director of Narconon Ojai. “By providing critical drug education, we are giving students the tools they need to make positive, informed choices.”James Fleming expressed his gratitude for the ongoing partnership with Narconon Ojai, noting how the funds are instrumental in supporting innovative programs. “Our collaboration with Narconon Ojai allows us to take preventative measures, educating young people about the dangers of drug abuse before they even consider experimenting,” Fleming said.Narconon Ojai is a nonprofit drug rehabilitation center committed to helping individuals overcome addiction and live productive, drug-free lives. Using a unique, drug-free approach to rehabilitation, Narconon Ojai aims to address the root causes of addiction and provide individuals with the tools they need for lasting recovery. Narconon Ojai is dedicated to creating a healthier, safer community through education, prevention, and effective rehabilitation services.

