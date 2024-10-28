The Month of Murkey Culminates with The Murkies: A Celebration of Houston's Craft Beer Creativity

Vallenson's picks up a win at The 2024 Murkies 12 Houston area breweries unit for the Month of Murkey Hound Song Brewing celebrate at The 2024 Murkies

The Month of Murkey culminates in The Murkies, where 12 Houston breweries celebrate creativity, collaboration, and award-winning takes on Murkey Myers.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Month of Murkey reached its thrilling conclusion with The Murkies, an industry bash and award show hosted at No Label Brewing. Twelve Houston-area breweries gathered to showcase their unique interpretations of Murkey Myers, the Double Dry-Hopped Hazy DIPA that has come to symbolize creativity and collaboration in the Houston craft beer scene.The Month of Murkey is a month-long celebration that brings together local breweries to collaborate on unique versions of the Murkey Myers beer. It’s a showcase of innovation, community, and the rich culture of Houston’s craft beer scene. Each brewery creates its own spin on the iconic beer, inviting fans to explore and experience the variety of styles, flavors, and designs through taproom visits and special events. The journey culminates with The Murkies, a celebration and awards ceremony honoring the best of these collaborations.The Murkies were judged by a distinguished panel featuring ESPN Radio’s Jon Denman, Ryan Lewis, and Homebrewed Brass Ensemble’s Rudy Cano Jr. The custom-made awards were crafted by Troy Witherspoon, adding a unique and personal touch to the event.Here are the winners of the night:1st Place: Hound Song Brewing (Columbus, Tx) – Murkey Mutt2nd Place: Vallenson’s Brewing (Pearland, Tx) – Immortal Murkey3rd Place: New Magnolia Brewing (Houston, Tx) – Murkey MatrixSpecial awards included:Best Name: Galveston Bay Brewing (Clear Lake Shores, Tx) – Weekend at Murkey’sBest Overall: DECA Beer Company (Porter, Tx) – Alchemist MurkeyBest Design: Turkey Forrest Brewing (Houston, Tx) – El Cucuy MyersThe Murkey designs for all collaborative breweries were created by award-winning designer Chris Hernandez, whose artistic vision brought each version of Murkey Myers to life.Reflecting on the event, Tom Paynter of No Label Brewing shared, “The Murkies are about more than just beer—they’re about creativity, collaboration, and the incredible community we have here in Houston. It’s been inspiring to see how each brewery put their own spin on Murkey Myers, and we’re all proud to be a part of something this special.”The Month of Murkey isn’t over yet! Fans still have until Halloween to complete their Murkey Passport, collecting stamps as they visit all 12 participating breweries. Those who finish will earn a finisher tee and an invite to next year’s Murkies. The passport program has been a great way to encourage exploration, as craft beer lovers ventured out to new taprooms across the city, adding an extra layer of fun and discovery to the event.With the success of this year’s Month of Murkey, Houston’s craft beer community looks forward to more creative collaborations and exciting events in the future. Cheers to everyone who made this event a remarkable success!Participating Breweries:No Label Brewing (Katy, Tx) – Murkey MyersExcalibur Brewing (Spring, Tx) – Lord MurkeyMegaton Brewery (Kingwood, Tx) – Radioactive MurkeyGalveston Bay Brewing (Clear Lake Shores, Tx) – Weekend at Murkey’sVallenson’s Brewing (Pearland, Tx) – Immortal MurkeyElder Son Brewing (Houston, Tx) – Old Man MurkeyTrue Anomaly Brewing (Houston, Tx) – Dia de los MurkeyNew Magnolia Brewing (Houston, Tx) – Murkey MatrixDECA Beer Company (Porter, Tx) – Alchemist MurkeySenate Avenue Brewing (Jersey Village, Tx) – Mayor MurkeyHound Song Brewing (Columbus, Tx) – Murkey MuttTurkey Forrest Brewing (Houston, Tx) – El Cucuy MyersStay tuned for more adventures in Houston’s ever-evolving craft beer scene!

