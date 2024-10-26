Suspect Wanted in Shepherd Street Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department seek the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, DC.

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, for the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Orlando Anderson, of no fixed address. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder while Armed.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this wanted person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24022036

###