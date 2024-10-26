Governor Abbott Deploys Additional State Emergency Personnel To Support North Carolina Recovery Efforts

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy additional emergency management personnel to North Carolina to continue supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, following a request from North Carolina Emergency Management.



“The State of Texas is deploying additional emergency response personnel to support North Carolina as they continue to pick up the pieces following Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans know how long and burdensome the process to recover and rebuild after a hurricane can be, and we will do everything we can to help our fellow Americans through that. I thank all the emergency response personnel and first responders working to support response and recovery efforts across the southeastern United States during this hurricane season.”



The Governor directed TDEM to deploy voluntary agency liaison personnel to support community recovery efforts amid ongoing impacts caused by Hurricane Helene.



This deployment of resources is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.



Governor Abbott has deployed more than 400 first responders, personnel, and equipment to support Hurricane Helene and Milton response and recovery efforts in North Carolina, South Caroline, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia, including: